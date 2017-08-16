Helen Hunt and Matthew Carnahan Reportedly Break Up After 16 Years

Helen Hunt is back on the market.

The 54-year-old actress has split from Matthew Carnahan after 16 years together, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who shares a 13-year-old daughter, Makena, had been together since 2001. In Touch was the first to report on Hunt and Carnahan's breakup.

Hunt revealed in April that she was "madly in love with Rick Springfield" while the two were filming on the same studio lot in the '80s.

“I left a note on his car,” she admitted. “I left it on his windshield and somehow, he managed to not call me.”

“I was so in love with him, you don’t even understand,” Hunt gushed.

