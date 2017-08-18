EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Pressly Opens Up About Expecting Twin Boys, Jokes They Look Like 'Somebody Else's Child'

It's been nearly 10 years since Jaime Pressly said goodbye to My Name Is Earl, but the show still seems to be following her around.

ET caught up with the 40-year-old actress on Wednesday, where she opened up about reuniting with Earl creator Greg Garcia on this week's episode of The Guest Book -- but revealed that she expects her upcoming birth to be more like an episode of My Name Is Earl.

"We literally just walked out of the doctor from getting an ultrasound, and one of the pictures was slightly distorted and I went, 'Uh oh, when we deliver, it might be a My Name Is Earl episode, because I don't know whose baby that is!'" cracked Pressly, who announced in June that she's expecting twin boys with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi. "We were dying laughing."

"His face was smashed, because they don't have a whole lot of room in there, the boys, and so because of the smashed face, it looked like somebody else's child, and it was quite funny," she continued, still laughing at the thought. "I was like, 'Well, it isn't me... it could be a My Name Is Earl episode, you never know!'"

Pressly -- who revealed in June that she and Hijazi had been trying to have a baby "for quite a while," but were "shocked" to find out she was pregnant -- is already mom to a 10-year-old son, Dezi, with her ex, Eric Calvo.

"He really wanted to have a sister, so we all kind of wanted a girl and a boy when we found out it was twins, but then we found out it was two boys," the actress confessed. "For some reason, little girls have been popping up everywhere since we wanted a little girl so bad, and it's kind of shown us that maybe we did the right thing. Maybe this might be safe."

"And then I think, 'You know, I don't know that I'd be able to take care of me as a little girl! I was a lot!'" she added. "Little girls are a lot, but they're really, really cute."

Twin boys will no doubt be a handful, but Pressly revealed that she doesn't plan to take more than a couple of months off from filming her show, Mom.

"I'll go right back in January when everybody else does after the holiday break, and finish up the season, and hopefully we'll have another season to come back to," she shared. "But I don't plan on slowing down."

"I like to work, and I'm a better parent when I work, because I have a productive day and I do something for myself," she continued. "I believe in quality over quantity when it comes to parenting. I believe that when I spend time with my kids, that we make the most of it, and it's important that we really have lots of one-on-one time and do fun things."

Pressly says most of the time, however, she and her family enjoy the "simple" things, like hanging out at home.

"Every day can't be a party, and everything can't be amazing and fantastic all the time. And, you know, that's just reality. We're homebodies, and so is my son, Dezi. We love going to the beach and stuff like that, but we like to watch Family Feud at night together and guess questions while we're eating dinner. Nothing fancy."

"My son started fifth grade today, so he's 10," she said of how life has changed since her last pregnancy. "I'm doing this 10 years apart -- just a tiny gap -- but, you know, it's a good thing. I'm older and wiser now, and a lot more calm, so I think it'll be a good thing. And Dezi's going to be a great babysitter."

The Guest Book airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.