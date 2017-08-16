Solange Knowles Deletes Twitter Account After Powerful Rally Cry

Solange Knowles is taking a break from Twitter.

The 31-year-old singer announced she was deleting her profile on Tuesday, leaving fans with one last powerful message.

"Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when we gonna pull up? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?" the singer tweeted before deleting her account.

Thompson is a Carolina Central University student who was arrested on Tuesday for being involved in the takedown of a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina.

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer also posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram Stories, where she expressed her feelings about this past weekend's white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, the future of her 12-year-old son and her self-preservation.

Earlier in the week, celebrities such as John Legend, Octavia Spencer and Chris Evans also expressed their anger after President Donald Trump accused "both sides" of violence in the weekend's events, which left one woman dead and 20 injured.

American Idol winner Clay Aiken even apologized for originally defending Trump in the past. See his comments in the video below.