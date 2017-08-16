David and Victoria Beckham Take Kids to the Museum of Ice Cream -- See the Sweet Family Pics!

The Beckham family is creating some sugary sweet memories!
David and Victoria Beckham brought their four kids, 18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old Harper, to Los Angeles' new -- and super Instagrammable -- Museum of Ice Cream on Wednesday, sharing some adorable family snaps to social media.
"Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad," the 42-year-old soccer star shared on a pic with his oldest son.
Romeo shared a few pics of his own, including a sweet mother-son pic with Victoria.
And of course, the family had to get all the kids together for a family Popsicle stick installation photo op.
The Beckhams really are the sweetest!
Meanwhile, Brooklyn recently revealed to ET why he chose not to follow in his dad's soccer footsteps.
