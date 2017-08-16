Katie Holmes Looks Perfect in Plum at 'The Tick' Premiere, Muses About Daughter Suri's Teenage Years

Katie Holmes looks picture perfect in plum!

The 38-year-old actress continued to flex her formidable fashion chops at the New York City premiere of The Tick on Wednesday, stepping out in a lovely ruffled lace dress, which she paired with matching pointy pumps and a couple of bangles.

She even matched her lipstick to the frock's pretty autumn hue and finished off her look by wearing her brunette locks in loose, shoulder-length waves with a deep part.

Earlier in the day, Holmes was spotted in another fab outfit -- a graphic jumpsuit and pointy black heels, which she wore for her visit to the Today show.

While sitting down with Matt Lauer, the Logan Lucky star admitted that she wasn't concerned about daughter Suri's quickly approaching moody teenage years.

"She is 11 and a half, and she's a great girl, and she's doing so well and I'm enjoying this time," she said. "I'm not so worried yet about the teenage years."

Even though Lauer warned that his 13-year-old daughter, Romy, no longer finds him cool now that she's a teenager, Holmes joked that she won't have the same problem. "I never was cool," she laughed. "I've got nothing to lose. I'm totally ready for this!"

The Dawson's Creek alum opened up to ET at the Met Gala earlier this year about a few of the dresses she'll be holding onto for Suri. Watch the video below for more.