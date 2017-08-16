Kim Zolciak Gifts Son Kash With a New Puppy for His Birthday, 4 Months After His Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak showered her son Kash with great gifts on his 5th birthday!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Snapchat on Tuesday to show off Kash's surprise new puppy named Sailor.

"My heart is going to explode," the 39-year-old reality star wrote alongside a pic of Sailor snuggling up to Kash. Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son also received a bike and got to smash a piñata on his big day!

In April, Kash was seriously injured after getting bitten by a dog and had to undergo surgery. Luckily, all went well, with Zolciak frequently updating fans on her son's progress and treatment following the traumatic incident.

On Tuesday, Zolciak also posted a sweet birthday message for her 5-year-old on Instagram and even surprised him at school during lunch.

"Car ride to school😍 Happy 5th Birthday to my sweet @kashbiermann no words to describe how much joy, happiness and excitement 😉 you have brought to our family," she wrote. "We love you so very much❤️ (a lot for me to handle 1st day of kindergarten yesterday & today his birthday) 😭 my animal loving, heart of gold, smart, sweet little angel I'm forever grateful you chose me to be your mommy!! You are in for an INCREDIBLE day and some BIG surprises!! ❤️🎁🎊🎉🎈🎊🎈."

I'm obsessed!! 😍 Kash's incredible teacher 😍 Sent me this pic of the birthday boy ❤️❤️🎊🎈 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

We surprised Kash yesterday at his lunch 😍😍😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Earlier this week, Kash started kindergarten and the Don't Be Tardy star couldn't handle it!

"Is it OK to drink wine at 7am?!!" Zolciak wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I'm such a mess over my 'kashew' starting kindergarten tomorrow.. I couldn't snuggle him hard enough tonight (Kroy is sad too) you know he is when he says it's OK for them to sleep in our bed."

