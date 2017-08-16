Rachel Lindsay Flaunts Her 'Bling Bling' on Adorable Road Trip With Fiance Bryan Abasolo -- Watch!

Rachel Lindsay loves her “bling bling!”

The former Bachelorette flaunted her engagement ring on a road trip with fiance Bryan Abasolo on Wednesday, showing off her impressive Neil Lane lane rock to the classic B.G. track on her Instagram Stories.

But that wasn’t the only track the cute couple -- who have appropriately dubbed themselves “R&B” -- rocked out to on their trek. They also got down to Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “Shoop,” and Linda Lyndell’s “What a Man.”

The pair were headed out of Houston after spending time with Rachel’s family, who “showered them with love” in a series of sweet Insta pics the reality star posted, along with the hashtags, “#familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful.”

My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love 💛 #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

