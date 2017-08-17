Pink Takes a '#MomBreak' to Pump in Her Dressing Room -- See the Silly Selfie

There's no shame in Pink's motherhood game!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer posted a hilarious selfie of what it's really like to be a working mom. In the pic, Pink is seen using a breast pump while in her dressing room. "And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak," she quipped in the caption.

Pink gave birth to her second child, son Jameson Hart, on Dec. 26, and has been sharing sweet photos of her baby boy on Instagram ever since. Earlier this week, the pop star -- who also has a 6-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart -- posted a pic of herself and Jameson having some mother-son playtime. "Mama's multitasking," she wrote.

Pink is certainly multitasking more these days as fans anticipate the release of her first new album in five years, Beautiful Trauma. On Wednesday, she put out the music video for the first single off the album titled, "What About Us."



"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album," she shared on Instagram, along with the album's cover art. "It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

This isn't the first time Pink has given her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a mom. Check out the selfie she took back in April of her breastfeeding Jameson while on a hike with her family. Multitasking, indeed!