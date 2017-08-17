Joe Manganiello Is a Guest Sports Announcer at Baseball Game -- and He's Pretty Good

Joe Manganiello has a secret talent!

On Wednesday night, the Magic Mike XXL star and his brother, Nick Manganiello, attended the Staten Island Yankees game in Staten Island, New York, and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. In addition to eating ice cream out of tiny baseball helmets, Joe tried his hand at sports announcing and was pretty impressive for a rookie.

The 40-year-old actor shared a video of his sports announcing skills, along with the caption: "The @siyankees putting me to work."

It's no secret that Sofia Vergara's husband is a big sports fan, especially when it comes to his hometown teams. At this year's NHL Awards in June, the Pittsburgh native excitedly held the Stanley Cup in celebration of the Pittsburgh Penguins' big win against the Nashville Predators.

He also doesn't miss an opportunity to see the Pittsburgh Steelers play live, and even sometimes brings his wife along to the games.