Val Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'In Love' With Girlfriend Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are stronger than ever.

The Dancing With the Stars pros attended the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, where Val said he was "in love" with his stunning girlfriend. When asked if he's been hit by the wedding bug after older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's recent nuptials, 31-year-old Val got candid with The Insider about his current relationship.

"Yeah, is that what it's called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?" Val responded. "You know, I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that."

Val also couldn't be happier about his brother being a married man.

"It was beautiful," he said of Maks and Peta's New York ceremony. "I'm happy for them. I'm happy that Peta is now officially a Chmerkovskiy and I officially have a sister."

Later, Val gushed about his nephew, the adorable 7-month-old Shai.

"He's just so full of life and happiness and joy, which is so crazy because he is my brother's son," he joked. "He's just so happy all the time. The best thing is when you walk in and you see him get excited to see you and recognize you, and you know, for like, one second, it just changes your entire world."

Val and Jenna, 23, made their rekindled romance Instagram official in June, when they both posted pics from their romantic European vacation together.

Last month, the two made a stunning pair at Maks and Peta's post-wedding pool party.

