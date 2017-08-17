Playing Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Show PDA on First Red Carpet as Newlyweds -- See the Pics!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have made their newlywed red carpet debut!

The Dancing With the Stars pro couple hit their first carpet following their marriage in July, at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair served up some sweet PDA and posed next to Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovskiy and his girlfriend, Jenna Johnson, before opening up about their baby son, Shai.

"We have a lot of projects ahead, and the most important one is seven months [old] and change now, so we're kinda all about this kid and we'll see what happens," Maks told The Insider. "Today he was crawling all over me in bed and just stood up, and we're like, 'Oh, look who's standing!'"

"Yeah, little things happen every day," Peta added. "The funny thing right now is he loves, like, fluffy and beautifully textured blankets."

"It's a profound sense of love," Peta revealed about her experience with becoming a mom. "You don't get it until you have it, and I never understood it [before]."

