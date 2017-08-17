'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Teases the Next 'Bachelor' -- and It Probably Isn't Peter Kraus

Looks like Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is throwing some shade at Bachelorette fan favorite Peter Kraus.

Fleiss took what appears to be a thinly veiled dig at 31-year-old Peter on Thursday, whom plenty of fans want to see as the next Bachelor. Peter was the runner-up on the latest season of The Bachelorette, after Rachel Lindsay sent him home because he wasn't ready to propose.

"Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves?" Fleiss tweeted. "Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about..."

Not surprisingly, Bachelor Nation weighed in with a few strong opinions.

Though one person who probably agrees with Fleiss is Rachel. ET spoke with the 32-year-old attorney and her new fiance, 37-year-old Bryan Abasolo, following the emotional After the Final Rose special earlier this month, during which Rachel bluntly told Peter that "this show isn't for you."

"I felt a little bit of manipulation there," Rachel told ET of her relationship with Peter. "The lack of commitment, you telling me that you want this future with me, but you didn't want to take the actions to have it... like, that's what triggered those emotions in me."

"I felt like there was a lot of push and pull. I feel like he was giving me just enough to keep me and string me along, rather than being forthcoming with everything," she continued. "And the thing is, when I walked in [the night of the breakup], I knew what I was going to do, and I still kept getting that push and that pull. So, it was hard."

However, Bachelor in Paradise contestants Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire told ET's Lauren Zima during a Facebook Live interview on Wednesday that they both think Peter will be the next Bachelor.

"I think Peter would be a great choice," Ventiera said. "He's just a great guy and, you know, he spoke what's on his mind. He didn't get influenced by being on a show that he's just gonna give her this ring if he didn't feel like he wanted to. And that was so real and, like, amazing. He should be the next Bachelor."

"I think he will," Maguire echoed.

Meanwhile, another Bachelorette season 13 fan favorite, Dean Unglert, is weighing in on possibly becoming the next Bachelor. Dean appeared on fellow Bachelor alumni Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast, Almost Famous, on Tuesday, and didn't shut the door on the possibility.

"I would never say no to an opportunity, especially of that magnitude, right away," he said. "I would definitely have to consider it quite a bit."

And Dean, 26, has no issues committing.

"I could see myself proposing to someone after eight or nine weeks," he said. "I don't think I would have gone on The Bachelorette had I not been able to see that within myself."

