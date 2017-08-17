Jenny McCarthy Sends Husband Donnie Wahlberg a Sweet Birthday Message: 'You Are My Superman'

Jenny McCarthy is beyond grateful for Donnie Wahlberg!

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to send her husband a sweet message on his 48th birthday.

"To my sun and stars... you are my superman, my oxygen, my teacher, my future, & my one and only ❤️. This world is a better place because of you and I am so honored to grow younger with you through the years. Happy Birthday @donniewahlberg ❤️😍😘," McCarthy wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of the two.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have been nothing but supportive of one another. ET spoke with the lovebirds in July, where McCarthy opened up about never losing faith in finding the one.

“For five years I went without a real relationship and I just kept saying, ‘The one will come. The one will come,’ and boom, he came into my life,” she told ET. “I wasn't sure in the beginning. Donnie was a guest on my talk show and I [thought,] ‘He's smart, he's funny,’ and then by the second month I knew I was in love with him. We FaceTimed at least 17 times a day. And, every single night we're apart, we FaceTime sleeping the entire night. I sleep next to the phone and he sleeps and we wake up like that.”

