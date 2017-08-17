Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Geary Expecting First Child Together

Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again!

The 40-year-old singer and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, ET has learned. Geary announced the big news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️," she wrote alongside a black-and-white sonogram pic.

The couple's baby is due March 1, the same date as the "Blurred Lines" singer's father, Alan Thicke's, birthday. Alan died on Dec. 13, 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

Thicke is also father to 7-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton. Earlier this year, the singer and Patton were involved in a custody battle over their son.

The former couple has since agreed to keep their legal woes private as they reach a settlement.