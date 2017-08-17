Demi Lovato Reveals the Only Two Vices She Has Left, Talks Living Alone for the First Time

Demi Lovato is living her best life.

The pop star sat down with Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Show on Thursday, where she opened up about her new YouTube documentary titled Simply Complicated, a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her album-making process.

"You get to see the making of the album, you also get to see me. I'm at a pivotal point in my life where I'm single now, and I'm living on my own," she said.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Says New 'R&B'-Inspired Album Is Coming 'Sooner Than You Think,' Talks Tour & Documentary

Lovato is definitely savoring this moment in her life.

"I get along with me very well," she stressed. "I'm by myself at night and I put on some Netflix. Sometimes I just knit or watch crime shows, and I just, you know, relax. I'm knitting, like, scarfs, I love it."

Lovato's once hard-partying ways are clearly a thing of the past. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed she has only two vices these days.

"I love cigars. I only smoke them when I'm in Vegas or on a special occasion," she shared. "It's all I have left -- that and Redbull. One night in Vegas, I got a sugar-free Redbull and a cigar and those are my vices. I'm set."

Lovato is turning 25 on Sunday, and there's no denying she's already lived a big life so far.

"I think I've actually had a reverse midlife crisis, where I actually get to look at my life and think, 'Wow, I actually have so much to live for,'" Lovato said. "I didn't realize how much time I have in front of me to accomplish the things I want to accomplish."

"Last year, I said to myself, 'Oh my God, I'm getting older, and I don't have a lot of time to accomplish the things I want to, and why don't I have this by now, or that,'" she continued. "Now, I'm in a place where I am really grateful."

WATCH: Demi Lovato Rocks a Series of Seductive Lingerie Looks on Snapchat

ET recently sat down with Lovato to talk to her about her new Fabletics collections, where she candidly talked about how she takes care of her mental health. The former Disney Channel star said she goes to therapy twice a week, and also revealed how she shrugs off her body shamers.

Watch below: