'Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome a Baby Girl!



Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are new parents!

The cute couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. They announced the news with a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram.

"We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well," Roper captioned the pic, showing her and Tolbert cradling their bundle of joy in the hospital. "Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much."



WATCH: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jade Roper Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Sweet Instagram Pic



The new mom reportedly went into labor Thursday morning, a month before her due date, but their little girl was born healthy and happy, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and coming in at 20 inches, E! News reports.



The lovebirds, who met during the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot on Jan. 24, 2016, with their wedding airing on ABC as a special edition of The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love.



Roper and Tolbert first announced they were expecting back in March, with a super cute Instagram post declaring, "We're absolutely head over heels in love already!"



NEWS: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Celebrate Their Babymoon in Hawaii



Throughout her pregnancy, Roper excitedly shared tons of snapshots of her growing baby bump to Instagram, and marveled at the changes in her body (and her fashion style) as she got further along.

In July, the couple also celebrated their last romantic getaway before their little girl was due with a sweet babymoon in Hawaii. Roper made sure to share some stunning snaps of the vacation on Instagram.

PHOTOS: 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' Romance Check! Which Couples Are Still Together?

Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the video below for a look at the Bachelor in Paradise sweethearts' adorable pregnancy announcement.



Related Gallery