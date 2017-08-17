'Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome a Baby Girl!

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are new parents!
The cute couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. They announced the news with a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram.
"We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well," Roper captioned the pic, showing her and Tolbert cradling their bundle of joy in the hospital. "Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much."
We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. 💗 Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily (Thank you, @avawomen for helping us start our family. ❤️) 📸: @melissarieke @melissaandbethphotography
WATCH: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jade Roper Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Sweet Instagram Pic
The new mom reportedly went into labor Thursday morning, a month before her due date, but their little girl was born healthy and happy, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and coming in at 20 inches, E! News reports.
The lovebirds, who met during the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot on Jan. 24, 2016, with their wedding airing on ABC as a special edition of The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love.
Roper and Tolbert first announced they were expecting back in March, with a super cute Instagram post declaring, "We're absolutely head over heels in love already!"
NEWS: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Celebrate Their Babymoon in Hawaii
Throughout her pregnancy, Roper excitedly shared tons of snapshots of her growing baby bump to Instagram, and marveled at the changes in her body (and her fashion style) as she got further along.
I'm not sure if you all know this, but we moved into our new house with a fresh start and ZERO furniture! We've been slowly buying pieces the last couple of weeks, and probably will be picking out furniture and decor for our home over the next year or so (it's expensive to adult!). Haha. But, we finally spent our first night in our new bed last night! 🙏 We slept great, so great that we slept in late into the morning…and I just had to capture this sleepy head snuggling the bump while I watched a little bit of TV. The cutest. 😍 #29weekspregnant #babybumplove #daddysdayoff (Can't believe I'm defending myself, but my preggo hormones are ruling over my logic right now. Yes, I slept in my eye makeup, yes I have lash extensions. No, that's not lip gloss, it's vitamin E oil. And yes, I do look this good when I wake up on the mornings I get to snuggle my hubby, because I wake up smiling.)
I think I'll keep you both forever. 💗 (To everyone, sorry for no new/current posts lately, I'm still recovering from strep and an ear infection, being pregnant AND sick takes everything out of you. So here's another pretty pic from our babymoon instead. 😊 Also, thanks, hubby, for taking care of me this week. 😘 @tanner.tolbert) 📸: @loveandwater #babymoon #pregnantlife
Expectation: Thinking you can spend the day sun bathing on the beach when you're 30 weeks pregnant. Reality: Spending 10 minutes in the sun and the rest in the cabana shade, because you are a human incubator. (Bikini: @beachbabeswimwear) #babymoon #hishandplacementmakesmesmile #hyattmaui Thanks for the cozy cabana and gorgeous ocean views @hyattmaui!
In July, the couple also celebrated their last romantic getaway before their little girl was due with a sweet babymoon in Hawaii. Roper made sure to share some stunning snaps of the vacation on Instagram.
Loving that we are getting to relax in this setting together before baby Janner arrives. The sunsets here in Maui are absolutely breathtaking. 💓We had so much fun at dinner last night watching all the traditional dances at the @drumsofthepacificluau and eating the luau feast! #babymoon #drumsofthepacificluau (Dress is from Free People)
PHOTOS: 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' Romance Check! Which Couples Are Still Together?
Congrats to the happy couple!
Check out the video below for a look at the Bachelor in Paradise sweethearts' adorable pregnancy announcement.