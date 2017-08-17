​'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Pregnant With Second Child: Will It Be Written Into Season 2?

Could we be seeing a baby on the way in the second season of This Is Us?​

​This Is Us star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Kevin's ex-wife, Sophie, ​announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, guitarist Casey Hooper, are expecting their second baby.

"We made another one!!," Breckenridge captioned the adorable baby bump selfie. "Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter."

We made another one!! 🌞 Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter 🌹❤️💋 A post shared by @alexandrabreck on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

It's unclear whether Breckenridge's real-life pregnancy will be written into the new season of NBC's breakout family drama. At the end of the first season, Kevin and Sophie ​rekindled their romance, while their future was left ambiguous as Kevin was about to leave town to work on a new Ron Howard movie. The premiere, coincidentally, picks up "a month or two" after the finale. A rep for 20th TV, the studio that produces This Is Us, declined to comment on "future storylines." ​

In early July, Breckenridge celebrated her return to the show, sharing a behind-the-scenes selfie of her outside her trailer. "1st day back," she wrote. "Don't worry you have a couple months to stock up on tissues for season two!"

🌸 1st day back. @nbcthisisus Don't worry you have a couple months to stock up on tissues for season two!🌈 #thisisus A post shared by @alexandrabreck on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

And in an Instagram video posted two days after her first day on set, Breckenridge appeared to have a hint of a bump.

Thank you @casper for helping us achieve real sleep!!! After Moving into a new place to start filming season 2 of #thisisus our exhausted family slept like rocks on our new bed! 💤 So cozy! 😴#casper #caspermattress A post shared by @alexandrabreck on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Breckenridge and Hooper, a guitarist for Katy Perry, married in 2015, and are parents to an 11-month-old son, Jack. Congrats to the happy family!

​ET has reached out to Breckenridge's rep for comment.

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

