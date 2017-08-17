Coco Austin Takes Daughter Chanel to Disneyland for the First Time -- See the Adorable Pics!

Coco Austin and her daughter, Chanel, had the best day at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The 38-year-old model took her 1-year-old to Disneyland for the first time on Wednesday, sharing adorable pics of their time at the park on Instagram.

"Chanel's 1st visit to Disneyland was a success! I thought her being a year and half would be too young for her to enjoy, but she is a ride freak! She even loved the Haunted mansion!" Austin captioned her Instagram video filled with pictures of their day. "My mom wanted to witness her 1st visit and I'm glad she was there because when I lived in California when I was young she took us every year as a tradition! I thought Chanel was out for the night right before the fireworks but she luckily woke up when she heard music! Go @babychanelnicole !!🎈🎈🎈. "

In another Instagram slideshow, Austin also wrote, "Little Miss Expressions....Here are some pics from our 1st trip to Disneyland. We didn't get to meet Mickey Mouse but she sure snuck in hogging my cola. The day before this she tried it for the 1st time too! A lot of 1st moments in the last couple of days!"

Austin loves posting memorable and silly moments with her daughter, whom she shares with husband Ice-T. Every once in a while the mother-daughter duo will also show off their cute matching outfits.

For more on their adorable moments together, watch below.