Playing LeToya Luckett Is Engaged One Year After Divorce -- See the Stunning Ring!

LeToya Luckett is engaged!

The 36-year-old singer announced her engagement to Texas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker on Wednesday night, showing off her massive ring on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett Dishes on Beyonce's Babies and Her Shared Ex With Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

"I said, 'Yes yeeeesssss' on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17," Luckett wrote alongside a selfie which shows off her new bling!

I said , " Yes yeeeesssss" on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17 A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Luckett's brother, Gavin, also shared a video and pics from the proposal, writing on Instagram, "That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!!"

That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!! A post shared by Gavin Luckett🇨🇱🎹🔊🔥 (@g_luck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

The singer originally planned a surprise birthday dinner for Walker, but instead she was the one who was taken by surprise when he got down on one knee in front of their friends and family.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett Opens Up About Destiny’s Child and the Advice She’d Give to Her Younger Self

The singer's engagement comes a year after she divorced her husband of two months, Rob Hill Sr. ET spoke with Luckett in May, where she shared how she healed after her separation.

"Music has always been a part of my healing, from listening to Mary J. Blige records, Toni Braxton records, the Whitney records," she told ET. "I listen to music when I'm going through stuff. I felt like I wanted to do that for someone else with this album. Then I did find myself listening to 'Disconnected' when I felt disconnected from life or felt disconnected from my work at times."

The former Destiny's Child singer also opened up about being in a girl group and the advice she would give her younger self.

See what she had to say in the video below.