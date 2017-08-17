Blake Lively Hilariously 'Edits' America Ferrara Into 'Traveling Pants' Reunion -- See the Pic!

It's a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion -- sort of!

Blake Lively hilariously edited America Ferrera into a throwback pic with her on and off-screen friends Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel she shared on Thursday.

"Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya AF @americaferrera while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER! #BadassAF #SistersForever #tbt," Lively wrote alongside a pic of the gal pals next to a silly blue-and-red drawing of Ferrera with a heart-shaped head.

Ferrera replied to Lively's post, writing, "Blake, you're like a professional portrait drawer. I was so confused about how I got into that pic! #goodateverything #loveyou."

The picture was originally taken in May during the premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, Paint It Black, at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, where her former co-stars joined her in support.

The quartet regularly enjoy spending time together. Earlier this week, Ferrera hung out with Tamblyn and her adorable daughter, Marlow. In January, they all protested together at a number of Women's Marches across the country, the day after the presidential inauguration.

