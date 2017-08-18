Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of North West and Penelope Disick Rocking Matching Hairstyles

Cutest cousins ever!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West shared the most adorable photos on social media of her 4-year-old daughter, North West, and her 5-year-old niece, Penelope Disick, sporting matching pigtail buns while hanging out with their pal.

WATCH: Penelope Disick Hilariously Ranks Her Aunts While Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians With Dad Scott Disick

The besties were all smiles as they had a group hug, with North wearing a purple shirt from her dad Kanye West's line.

Also this week, Kim shared a throwback pic of when her little girl fell asleep in her father's arms. No caption was needed for such a heartwarming moment.

WATCH: North West and Penelope Disick Show ‘Cousin Love’ to Baby Dream Kardashian

North and Penelope have had an exciting in summer. In June, the cousins had a joint Moana-themed birthday party, complete with elaborate Polynesian-inspired costumes, characters from the popular Disney movie and coordinating three-tiered cakes.

#NorthWest at her's and Penelope's joint birthday party today dressed as Moana. #northwest #kimkardashianwest #moana #sirejackson📹:@noriwestsource A post shared by BCK (@officialbck) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

The girls each looked the part of a Polynesian princess, with North wearing a bright two-piece outfit with a floral crown, while Penelope --daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick -- channeled her inner Moana with a brown wig and look-alike costume, which included the Disney charcter's famed necklace.

Here's a look at seven times North has stolen the show:

