'Frozen': Get Your First Look at Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Hans in Upcoming Musical Adaptation

Inspired by the animated film, composers and lyricists Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and book writer Jennifer Lee expand The Snow Queen-inspired fairy tale and its Norwegian kingdom of Arendelle to present a unique live experience for audiences. Lopez previously told ET the story “comes from a very personal, emotional place of what happens when a family is dealing with secrecy and shame and how you heal that.” As a result, they were able to go deeper with Anna’s character, in particular, and build a real romance between her and Kristoff.

The biggest expansion comes on the soundtrack, which goes from the eight original songs heard in the film to 23 for the stage. With only nine months to complete the music, Lopez and her husband found themselves “at the bottom of a giant mountain that you need to climb, and that’s where we were September of 2015,” she said last fall. “We said we know we have something to say and let’s just dig deeper.”

Before Frozen makes its Broadway debut, the show will kick off with a limited run from now until Oct. 1 in Denver, Colorado. The show will then relocate to the St. James Theatre, where previews begin on Feb. 22, 2018.