EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Call It Quits After 2 Years of Dating

The 27-year-old actor also chatted with ET in July at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, and again praised Hyland for standing her ground against body shamers. "As the public knows, Sarah's going through quite a bit at the moment. For anyone to be small-minded enough to try and close her into a space that they don't understand is ridiculous" he said. "The way she deals with it is incredible." Hyland recently joined the cast of Shadowhunters, which stars Sherwood. "Everyone fell in love with her on set," he told ET . "It was a real joy ... She's been coming in since season one, coming to visit me. Having her on set as an actress was just phenomenal." It's not yet known if her character, Seelie Queen, will return for season three.