EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Call It Quits After 2 Years of Dating

Sarah Hyland has split from her boyfriend of over two years, Dominic Sherwood, a friend close to the former couple tells ET.

The source adds that Hyland and Sherwood will remain friends, but notes that their relationship has simply run its course.

Hyland and Sherwood -- who both starred in the 2014 movie Vampire Academy -- made their relationship public in March 2015 when they were spotted smooching at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center.



Last February, Hyland celebrated their two-year anniversary with a special, simple Instagram message for her then-boyfriend. "Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood ❤," she wrote.

Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood ❤ (I wrote a sappy thing for your birthday so... yeah) A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Take me back to Paradise City. #coachella w. @domsherwood 2 years ago A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

The Modern Family star has not posted a photo of Sherwood to her Instagram since May, while he has not shared a photo of Hyland since April.



Not long after their two-year anniversary, Sherwood gushed over the 26-year-old actress during an exclusive interview with ET. "Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself," he shared at the time. "That's what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me."

The 27-year-old actor also chatted with ET in July at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, and again praised Hyland for standing her ground against body shamers. "As the public knows, Sarah's going through quite a bit at the moment. For anyone to be small-minded enough to try and close her into a space that they don't understand is ridiculous" he said. "The way she deals with it is incredible."



Hyland recently joined the cast of Shadowhunters, which stars Sherwood. "Everyone fell in love with her on set," he told ET. "It was a real joy ... She's been coming in since season one, coming to visit me. Having her on set as an actress was just phenomenal."



It's not yet known if her character, Seelie Queen, will return for season three.

Reporting by Joseph Siyam.