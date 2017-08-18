Aaron Carter Sparks Romance Rumors With Porcelain Black Following Recent Breakup

Aaron Carter seems to be handling single life just fine!

Just a few weeks after calling it quits with Madison Parker, the 29-year-old singer took to social media to reveal he was hanging out with another brunette beauty, Porcelain Black.

According to Carter's tweets, the two kicked off their night with dinner at Nobu, later heading to Deliah, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, California.

"A1 since day1," Carter captioned a black-and-white pic of himself kissing the 31-year-old singer on the cheek.

Black posted a Boomerang video of the two in the bathroom together on her own page, opting for a similar caption.

While Carter says the two have been close friends for over 16 years, his fans couldn't help themselves from marveling over how "cute" they looked together.

"Aaron, nice to see you this relaxed and happy," one fan wrote. "You never know, maybe she's the one special lady for you?"

Another chimed in, writing, "I'm happy for you hun. It's your life. Friendship, dating, whatever, who cares. But she's beautiful."

ET has reached out to Carter's rep for comment.

Earlier this month, Carter posted an emotional statement about his sexuality to Twitter.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," he confessed. "There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."