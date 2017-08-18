Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl Bella, Yankees Congratulate Retired Baseball Star

Derek Jeter is a father!

The retired baseball pro and wife Hannah have welcomed their baby girl , Bella Raine, the New York Yankees confirmed in a congratulatory tweet on Friday.

"Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter," the 43-year-old athlete's former team wrote. "We can't wait to meet her!"

Jeter and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model married in July 2016, before announcing they were expecting their first child together this February.

Congratulations to the happy couple!