Taylor Swift Mysteriously Deletes All Photos From Her Instagram -- Is New Music Finally on the Way?

Taylor Swift pulled a mysterious move on Friday, causing fans to speculate that new music may be on the way sooner than we think!

Without any explanation, the 27-year-old pop star deleted all photos from her Instagram account, also removing her profile picture and bio, on what marks the third anniversary of her 2014 hit, "Shake It Off."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Returns to Instagram to Praise Selena Gomez's New Song 'Fetish'

Swift took it even further by removing the profile pics from her Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr accounts as well, and when you go to her website, taylorswift.com, a blank, black screen appears.

Fans were quick to comment on the sly move, tweeting things like, "TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING," "Is Taylor Swift about to drop a single right now?!?!?" and "Taylor Swift is going to rise like a phoenix out of her social media blackout with new music and I am here for that level of extraness."

As many of her fans may recall, Swift also announced her last album, 1989, three years ago on Aug. 18, 2014.

A source tells ET that new music is "coming soon," but we think it's safe to say her fans are ready for it NOW. We'll be waiting…

WATCH: Where Is Taylor Swift? 'Busy Working' on New Album in Nashville, Source Says