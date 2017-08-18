Blac Chyna Is Surrounded by Replicas of Herself as She Turns Heads in Velvet Bra and Sheer Skirt

Blac Chyna was seeing double and even triple on Thursday night!
The 29-year-old model showed up for the launch of her line of figurine dolls in collaboration with MY3DNA at the Ritz-Carlton Sky Lounge in Los Angeles, and posed with the realistic-looking replicas of herself. Per usual, Chyna made quite the style statement, stepping out in a purple velvet bra and underwear that she paired with a sheer floral maxi skirt, designed by Shane Justin. "About last night," she captioned a photo of her standout style.
WATCH: Blac Chyna Dances Around in Lingerie and Fur in Rapper Belly's NSFW Music Video
The mother of two was clearly thrilled to have her own Chyna doll collection. "Can't believe I have my own doll," she posted to Instagram following the event. "I wanna thank everyone that came to my Chyna Dolls release."
Despite the drama between her and former fiance Rob Kardashian earlier this summer, Chyna has made quite a few public appearances. ET caught up with her last month, and she assured her fans that she was "doing good."
WATCH: Blac Chyna Poses With Lamar Odom While Her Ex Tyga Says Co-Parenting With Her Is 'Better Than Ever'
"I'm just feeling blessed right now," she said, adding that her kids -- 9-month-old daughter Dream and 4-year-old son King Cairo -- are doing "amazing."
Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with Chyna: