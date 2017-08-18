Playing Beyoncé and JAY-Z Buy $90 Million Mansion in Los Angeles -- See the Pic!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are officially bi-coastal!

A source tells ET that the music power couple has closed on a 30,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion for $90 million.

The Bel-Air, California, enclave was completed this year, and has six separate structures and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, according to the Los Angeles Times -- so 5-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-month-old twins Sir and Rumi should have plenty of room to play around!

Also on the property are four swimming pools, a full-sized basketball court and a spa.

It's nice to see the Carters have a West Coast home to settle into, after the couple was reportedly paying $400,000 a month to rent a luxurious Malibu mansion following the birth of their twins.

Meanwhile, Bey and Jay were spotted out recently, perhaps getting to know their new digs, on a romantic L.A. date night.

