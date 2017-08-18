Elisabeth Moss Makes a Rare Statement About Scientology in Response to Fan's 'Interesting' Question

Elisabeth Moss has made a rare statement about the Church of Scientology.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself while teasing some news about season two of her popular Hulu show, The Handmaid's Tale.

"Last Handmaids Tale season 1 event until the Emmys!" she captioned it. "Thank you for coming out everyone last night, your love and support of the show means more to us than I'll ever be able to express in words. Truly. And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds...😜 #handmaidstale."

While a slew of fans commented on the pic, user moelybanks' comment received more attention than the others. The fan bluntly asked Moss if there are any similarities between the Church of Scientology and Gilead, the name of The Handmaid's Tale's totalitarian government.

"Love this adaptation so much," the comment read. "Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil…it's just very interesting."

Moss, who is normally tight-lipped about her involvement with the controversial faith, replied back, writing, "That's actually not true at all about Scientology."

"Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me," she continued. "The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and 'THT' hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!"

Earlier this month, Moss was called out by former Scientology member Leah Remini. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Remini claimed her relationship with Moss became strained when she left the Church.

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," the 47-year-old actress claimed. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality -- because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position. I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families."

Both women are expected to attend the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards next month. Remini's docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is nominated in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category, while Moss is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.

