Seth Rogen Reveals a 'Jersey Shore' Catchphrase Came From 'Superbad,' Shares More Fun Facts as Film Turns 10

Seth Rogen may not have starred on Jersey Shore, but he sure did inspire the Seaside Heights gang!

The 35-year-old Canadian actor had some fun tweeting out facts about Superbad on Thursday to celebrate the beloved comedy's 10th anniversary, and there was one in particular that caught fans' attention.

Buried deep down on his list of factoids was this key piece of (NSFW) knowledge: "The cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase "D.T.F" or "Down To F**k" is from Superbad."

We were hoping we had somehow forgotten that "GTL" had originated with Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, but here we are.

The Neighbors 2 star provided many more tidbits, including where you can spot Danny McBride and who inspired some of the movie's raunchiest jokes:

Superbad turns 10 today, which makes Mclovin 35 I think. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Some Superbad trivia for its ten year anniversary. I don't assume anyone cares that much but why not: — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Danny Mcbride is an extra in the background of the first party scene in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Evan Goldberg's brother Dave drew all the dick drawings in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Just like in Superbad, Mike Snider actually was the first guy to get a fake ID and it was awesome. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My good friend @mrDaveKrumholtz came up with the title Superbad while we were smoking weed at the oakwood — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The end house party in Superbad was filmed about half a block from the OJ murder house. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My mother came up with the joke that Mclovin gets arrested for statutory rape at the end of Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

It was actually a very sweet tweeting spree, as Rogen ended it with a shout-out to Evan Goldberg, his longtime friend and frequent collaborator. "Anyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it," he noted. "I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together. It's lovely."

Superbad was a mega success when it hit theaters in 2007, turning Hill, Cera and Emma Stone into household names. Rogen and Goldberg have gone on to write a number of films together, including The Pineapple Express, This Is the End and The Interview.

As for Jersey Shore, those crazy clubbing kids are far from out of our lives -- and we're not upset about it. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Deena Cortese and Mike Sorrentino recently filmed a reunion special together for E!. A production source told ET that the cast is "currently in talks for an entire series but nothing is finalized yet."

Snooki warmed our fist-pumping hearts by sharing a sneak peek of the reunion.