Iman Shares Rare, Gorgeous Photo of Her and David Bowie's Daughter for Her 17th Birthday

Iman and David Bowie's daughter is stunning!

The 62-year-old model shared a rare photo of Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones on Thursday, two days after her 17th birthday.

RELATED: Iman Shares Rare, Stunning Photo of Her and David Bowie's Teenage Daughter

"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove," wrote Iman alongside a pic of her daughter with curly auburn hair.

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

WATCH: David Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Celebrates Dad's GRAMMY Wins With Flashback Photo and Heartbreaking Message

Lexi turned a year older on Aug. 15. A special birthday message for her was also posted on Bowie's Instagram page.

"HAPPY 17th BIRTHDAY TO LEXI 'You’re only seventeen...' We’re sure you will all want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Alexandria Zahra Jones on her 17th birthday," the caption says. "Happy Birthday Lexi, here’s wishing you a similarly bright future with love ‘n stuff from everybody here."

Iman rarely shares snaps of Lexi. She last posted a throwback pic of her little one in May, writing, "Honored to call myself your mom! May we always be in each other's arms & hearts #BabyLexi #LexiLove."

Honored to call myself your mom! May we always be in each other's arms & hearts #BabyLexi #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on May 14, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

For more on Bowie and Iman's daughter, watch below.