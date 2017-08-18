Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Expecting Twins -- See the Moment Her Daughter Learned the Good News!

Hillary Scott's good news just doubled.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Lady Antebellum singer and her bandmate, Dave Haywood, are both expecting babies, and on Friday, the 31-year-old crooner shared a sweet video to Instagram of her and husband Chris Tyrrell telling their 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, that she's going to be a big sister -- to twins!

"God has answered our family's countless prayers!" Scott captioned the post, which included the reveal snap as well as some cute family photos. "We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle."

"Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally," she added. "Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is."

Watch below for the moment they shared the news with Eisele.

Incredible. Congrats to the happy, growing family!

