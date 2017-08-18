Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Expecting Twins -- See the Moment Her Daughter Learned the Good News!

Hillary Scott's good news just doubled.
On Thursday, it was revealed that the Lady Antebellum singer and her bandmate, Dave Haywood, are both expecting babies, and on Friday, the 31-year-old crooner shared a sweet video to Instagram of her and husband Chris Tyrrell telling their 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, that she's going to be a big sister -- to twins!
MORE: Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Are Both Expecting Babies!
"God has answered our family's countless prayers!" Scott captioned the post, which included the reveal snap as well as some cute family photos. "We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle."
"Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally," she added. "Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is."
Watch below for the moment they shared the news with Eisele.
God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele 😂) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's
MORE: Lady Antebellum Performs Brand New Tracks in Live Show, Announces World Tour
Incredible. Congrats to the happy, growing family!
Watch the video below for what Lady Antebellum said in 2014 about raising a family while making music.