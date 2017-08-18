Victoria Beckham Gets Emotional as Son Brooklyn Heads to College: 'We Are All So Proud Of You'

It's a bittersweet day for Victoria Beckham.

The fashionista took to Instagram on Friday to send her eldest child, 18-year-old son Brooklyn, well wishes as he heads off to college.

Victoria posted a pic of her and Brooklyn cuddled up close on a chair. In the snap, the mother of four appears to be in tears.

"We are all so proud of you Brooklyn," she wrote. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."

During an exclusive interview with ET earlier this month, Brooklyn revealed he was heading to New York City to study photography.

"I'm actually moving to New York in August to study photography for four years," he revealed. "I'm really excited. Photography is [it], that's what I really want to do."

"I mean, I love taking photos," he added. "So I think this is it for me. I've been interning for [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight, which was really fun, it was really cool to do. He's an awesome guy. He puts me to work!"

