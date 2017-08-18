Chloe Grace Moretz Loses Second Dog in a Month: 'I Love You Little Lady'

Chloe Grace Moretz is bidding farewell to another longtime four-legged friend.

The Neighbors 2 star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her 16-year-old dog, Isabella, died, writing, "Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel."

Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

PIC: Chloë Grace Moretz Goes Platinum Blonde - See Her New Look!



Sadly, this is the second pet the 20-year-old actress has lost in ​the last few weeks. On July 31, Moretz mourned the loss of her dog, Fuller.

"Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know," she shared. "You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed."

Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

"The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly," Moretz wrote. "I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love."

The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

RIP, Isabella and Fuller.

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Grace Moretz Opens Up About Her Year-Long Break From Hollywood -- Why She's Back!