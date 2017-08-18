Kevin Hart Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Pregnant Wife Eniko: 'How Did I Get So Lucky'
Kevin Hart has nothing but love for Eniko Parrish!
The Jumanji star dedicated a sweet and humorous message on Instagram to his beloved wife on her 33rd birthday.
"Happy B Day to my fine a** wife.....Sheesh. How did I get so lucky ....I love ur big head a** to death. My Rib for life d**n it!!!!! #Harts," Hart wrote on Friday alongside a stunning black-and-white pic of his wife.
Parrish replied to his post by writing, "Thx my love. Me love u long time!" and also shared her own personal birthday quote on her Instagram, "I'm another year older, wiser and happier."
"Happy 33rd 'E DAY' to me! ☺️ Like fine wine I'm getting better with time! 😜 8.18 👑💋," she captioned the quote.
Earlier this week, the couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary by dedicating heartfelt posts to each other.
Last month, ET spoke with Hart about claims that he was unfaithful to Parrish. "It's absolutely not true," the actor replied.
In May, Hart and Parrish announced they were expecting their first child together. For more on the pregnancy watch the video below.