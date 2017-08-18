Kevin Hart Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Pregnant Wife Eniko: 'How Did I Get So Lucky'

Kevin Hart has nothing but love for Eniko Parrish!

The Jumanji star dedicated a sweet and humorous message on Instagram to his beloved wife on her 33rd birthday.

"Happy B Day to my fine a** wife.....Sheesh. How did I get so lucky ....I love ur big head a** to death. My Rib for life d**n it!!!!! #Harts," Hart wrote on Friday alongside a stunning black-and-white pic of his wife.

Parrish replied to his post by writing, "T​hx my love. Me love u long time!" and also shared her own personal birthday quote on her Instagram, "I'm another year older, wiser and happier."

"Happy 33rd 'E DAY' to me! ☺️ Like fine wine I'm getting better with time! 😜 8.18 👑💋," she captioned the quote.

Earlier this week, the couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary by dedicating heartfelt posts to each other.