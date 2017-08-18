Ben Higgins Reveals If He Would Return to 'The Bachelor': 'I'm Not Saying Never'

Ben Higgins is grateful for his experience on The Bachelor, but don't expect the newly-single reality star to return to the show.

The 29-year-old businessman opened up about the possibility of reprising his Bachelor role on his blog, The Mahogany Workplace, on Thursday, expressing he's not quite "ready for another relationship to take place in a public eye."

Higgins, who appeared on the 20th season of The Bachelor and recently split from Lauren Bushnell, began by saying he "received a LOT of feedback about becoming the bachelor again" and felt like he needed to respond to the question.

"Life is funny and here I sit, considering my answer," Higgins wrote. "To be clear, The Bachelor was a huge honor, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity. I just did not want to be at a place in life where being the bachelor was possible again."

Contemplating if it would be wise to once again take on the coveted role, he wrote, "To be honest, I do not feel like being the bachelor would be a wise choice for me right now. Here’s why," sharing five bullet points.

"I am not ready for another relationship to take place in the public eye. I am not able to be the man I would want to be for the women participating in the experience. I sense that I couldn’t prepare my heart to get engaged six months after my previous engagement ended. (I’m focusing on loving others better in non-romantic settings.)," he explained, "If I did the show again I’d want to ensure that my intentions were pure and I was doing it -- wait for it -- for the right reasons."

"The scrutiny that would result from doing the show twice makes me hesitate to participate," Higgins continued. "And last but not least I have some exciting things that I’m passionate about going on right now. And I do not want to neglect them (The Mahogany Workplace, Generous International, my full-time job at Talisys, and the Almost Famous Podcast)."

Higgins added that "every decision we make comes with consequences" and that in this point in his life, he doesn't believe he's ready to be the Bachelor again.

"However, with that being said, a lesson I’ve learned over the last few years: Don’t close doors to any possibilities," he explained. "I’ve said, 'I would never do that' too many times, and then I found myself doing that very thing a few months later. So, I’m not saying 'never;' I’m just saying 'not now.'"

While we may not know who the next Bachelor will be for a couple weeks, many have speculated -- and hoped -- that it will be Peter Kraus.