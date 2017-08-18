Rumer Willis Shares Sweet Throwback Pic With Mom Demi Moore, Says She Won't Change for Anyone

Rumor Willis is embracing who she is!

The Empire actress celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing that her gift to herself this year is to be true to who she really is.

"This is the girl I am celebrating today, the one who isn't afraid to take up space and isn't afraid of her talent or confidence," Willis began her lengthy post. "The one who shouts from the mountain tops that I am here and I have something to say. The little Rue that the majority of my life I hid away cause I was scared she was too weird or nerdy or not good enough."

"Every once in a while she would make an appearance but very rarely and usually only with my sisters. The rest of the time I was working extremely hard to dim her shine and make sure I didn't push anyone away 'cause she was too sparkly," she continued. "Basically I was a Muggle....and for most of my adult life I thought that if I could be who everyone else wanted me to be that I would be accepted and happy, but I never was. I was miserable trying to contort myself every which way to please everyone else around me. At some point I lost sight of the little girl in this photo and she is done hiding away."

"So my gift to myself this year is be my weird, nerdy, sometimes awkward, talented, kind, bad TV show loving, occasionally OCD, sensitive, impulsive, beautiful, unique, sparkly self and not apologize to anyone for the incredible woman I have become," Willis expressed. "And remind that little girl in the photo everyday how proud I am of how far she has come. Happy Birthday Little Rue. I love you ❤️"

Willis also shared an adorable throwback pic with her mom, Demi Moore, writing, "Happy Birthday To Me and to the Mama who birthed me 29 years ago!!"

ET spoke with the actress earlier this month at the Television Critics Association summer press tour​ in Los Angeles, where she dished on her mom joining Empire.

