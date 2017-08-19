'Westworld' Star Evan Rachel Wood Sings Emotional Rendition of 'Edelweiss' and Dedicates It to Her Son - Watch!

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is one-half of a musical group called Rebel and a Basketcase and she's got some serious singing chops. The 29-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of her performing the classic Sound of Music tune “Edelweiss.”

“Full video of me singing #Edelweiss at @zanecarney's amazing show,” she wrote. “Held back tears, but felt a lot of hope in the room. Wont forget it.”

Full video of me singing #Edelweiss at @zanecarney's amazing show. Held back tears, but felt a lot of hope in the room. Wont forget it. pic.twitter.com/bnjr8lZKNP — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) August 18, 2017

Wood later shared that she dedicated the song to her 3-year-old son whom she had with ex Jamie Bell.

“There’s been multiple times now, my son has woken up and found me in the living room, having watched the news all night, and I am quietly weeping,” she explains. “He doesn’t know hate. He hasn’t been taught it yet. He is pure and full of hope.”

“This one is for my son and for anyone who needs a reminder that there is good in the world,” she writes. “There are children and there is music. This song is about home. May you forever bloom and grow.”

