Serena Williams Unusual Pregnancy Cravings Revealed!

"It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these," he says in the video, holding up a big bag of veggies.

"Zucchini, asparagus and...what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really?? There are her cravings. It's amazing," he added.