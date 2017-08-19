JAY-Z Talks Kanye West Feud: 'You Can't Bring My Kid or My Wife Into It'

In Novemeber 2016, Kanye went on an onstage rant about JAY-Z and Beyonce at a concert, asking JAY-Z to call him and accusing Bey of refusing to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless her video for "Formation" won (it did). After that, the 40-year-old rapper canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and checked himself into rehab to treat exhaustion.

"You know it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues," JAY-Z continued. "And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are."

The podcast marks the first time the 47-year-old mogul has commeneted on his former collaborator's tirade.