JAY-Z Talks Kanye West Feud: 'You Can't Bring My Kid or My Wife Into It'
JAY-Z and Kanye West's friendship could be at risk.
The rapper commented on his alleged feud with Kanye during an interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller on Rap Radar podcast, which streams on TIDAL, this past Thursday, speaking openly about being hurt by Kanye's onstage rant late last year.
"You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage," JAY-Z said on the podcast. "But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem."
In Novemeber 2016, Kanye went on an onstage rant about JAY-Z and Beyonce at a concert, asking JAY-Z to call him and accusing Bey of refusing to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless her video for "Formation" won (it did). After that, the 40-year-old rapper canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and checked himself into rehab to treat exhaustion.
"You know it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues," JAY-Z continued. "And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are."
The podcast marks the first time the 47-year-old mogul has commeneted on his former collaborator's tirade.
He also addressed his track from 4:44, called "Kill Jay Z" that appears to name drop Kanye, his wife Kim Kardashian, and their son Saint, saying "It's not even about a Kanye diss. It's not a diss, I'm talking to myself the whole time."
"I'm not talking about Kanye when I say, ‘You dropped out of school / you lost your principles'—I'm talking about me" he adds.
Kanye has not responded to JAY-Z's remarks. He deleted all his social media in May after skipping out on the Met Gala.
A source told ET at the time, "He’s focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow. That’s the main reason why he didn’t want to go to the Met Ball. He’s still very close friends with Anna and loves her dearly, but right now it’s all about him and staying healthy."
