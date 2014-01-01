Skip to main content
Deaths
The
Latest
in Deaths
Stars We've Lost in 2018
ET remembers the celebrities who died this year.
David Ogden Stiers, 'MASH' Actor, Dead 75
He was best known for playing Major Charles Winchester on 'M*A*S*H' and the voice of Cogsworth in 'Beauty and the Beast.'
New Paul Walker Documentary to Show a ‘Side of Paul Few Knew’
The documentary will air in April and shed new light on the beloved actor and his tragic 2013 death.
Sridevi Kapoor, Legendary Bollywood Actress, Dead at 54
The Indian actress drowned in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai police said in a statement Monday.
Paul McCartney Wishes Late Beatles Bandmate George Harrison a Happy 75th Birthday
The music icon paid tribute to his late bandmate on Twitter.
Kim Cattrall Mourns Late Brother Christopher at His Memorial Service
The 61-year-old actress' brother died earlier this month in Canada.
Emma Chambers, ‘Notting Hill’ Actress, Dead at 53
The actress died on Wednesday of natural causes.
Billy Graham, Renowned TV Evangelist, Dead at 99
The Rev. Billy Graham's sermons were broadcast in churches around the country.
Chris Cornell's Wife Vicky Opens Up On 'GMA' for First Time Since Husband's Death: 'I Lost My Soul Mate'
The singer's widow is opening up to 'Good Morning America' about her husband and the role addiction may have played in his death.
Watch Chris Cornell's Wife Vicky Fight Back Tears During Emotional First Interview Since His Death (Exclusive)
The Soundgarden rocker died by suicide last May. The full interview with his widow, Vicky, airs on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Prince Henrik, Denmark Royalty, Dead at 83
Prince Henrik previously said he did not wish to buried next to his wife, Queen Margrethe II, after she refused to name him king.
Marty Allen, Famed Comedian, Dead at 95
He passed away in Las Vegas with his wife, Karon Kate, by his side.
Mark Salling's Death Certificate Confirms Actor Died of Suicide
The 'Glee' star's death has been confirmed as a suicide.
Rose McGowan Breaks Silence on Death of Former Manager
Jill Messick died by suicide on Wednesday.
