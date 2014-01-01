Skip to main content
Splits
The
Latest
in Splits
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Bill Hader Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife Maggie Carey
The two have reached a settlement in their divorce case.
Friendly Exes! Stars Who Stayed Close Even After Calling It Quits
Click through the gallery for a look at some of Hollywood's most amiable former couples.
James Franco and Girlfriend's Relationship on the Rocks, Source Says (Exclusive)
The pair are headed for a split, according to a source.
Angie Everhart Files for Divorce From Husband Carl Ferro After 3 Years of Marriage
The two married in 2014.
Jason Bateman Plays Coy About Jennifer Aniston's Breakup at 'Game Night' Premiere (Exclusive)
Aniston supported her pal but skipped the red carpet at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday.
Inside Jennifer Aniston's Home -- and the Clues that Justin Theroux Didn't Live There
Photos of the actress' home show few signs of Theroux's presence.
Why Jennifer Aniston's Breakup With Justin Theroux Is 'Not Like Brad' (Exclusive)
ET's source calls the actress' divorce a 'clean split.'
Why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split: She’s LA, He’s NY
A source tells ET that the unexpected breakup was actually a long time coming.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split: A Look Back At Their Private Relationship
ET is diving into the couple's lengthy love story and examining how their relationship unfolded in and out of the public eye.
Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Split
The two were married for a year and a half, and share two daughters.
Jesse Williams Is the 'Happiest' He's Ever Been Amid Divorce Drama (Exclusive)
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star is focusing on himself.
Drake Raps About Losing Jennifer Lopez on New Track 'Diplomatic Immunity'
The two were romantically linked until early 2017.
Brandi Glanville Breaks Up With Boyfriend Donald Friese, Blames Social Media for Split
The pair had been dating for just over a year.
