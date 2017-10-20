Niall Horan Gets a Scare From ‘Harry Styles’ Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres

Poor Niall Horan. All he wanted was a quiet visit to the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. What he got was the total opposite!

The former One Direction singer made an appearance on Friday's episode to promote the release of his debut solo album, Flicker.

While Halloween is still more than a week away, DeGeneres is always up for a good prank. In the middle of the interview, she asked Horan, 24, if he still keeps in touch with his One Direction bandmates. Horan admitted that they see each other “all the time.” Just then, someone dressed up as Harry Styles popped out to scare the hair gel out of him!



White-knuckled and gripping the edge of his chair, Horan exclaimed, “Cardiac arrest nearly happened there!” Then he immediately asked, “Why is it not just straightforward on this show?”

During the less panic-inducing parts of his appearance, Horan performed his latest single, "Too Much to Ask," and dished about his bachelor status.

When DeGeneres asked him how he juggles dating on tour, he revealed that he doesn’t feel too much pressure to settle down. “I’m kind of enjoying it for what it is right now,” he said. “I’m in my mid-20s, having a laugh.”

Horan does seem to be having plenty of fun playing music, traveling the world and flirting with beautiful women like Katy Perry. Back in July, the ‘Roar’ singer jokingly called Horan a “stage 5 clinger” on her Instagram story.

But the flirting doesn’t stop there! During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Horan picked close friend Ellie Goulding during a game of “Who’d You Rather?”. DeGeneres wanted to get the latest scoop on what--if anything--was happening between the two of them.

“What happened with that?” Ellen asked. “Did I help you get together with Ellie?”

With a coy smile, Horan said, “Nothing has transpired. She’s a good friend of mine. We’ve been friends for a long time. She’s got a boyfriend, so I guess that’s out the window.”