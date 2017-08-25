Nick and Vanessa Lachey Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Cast, Source Says
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be competing for the mirror ball trophy!
A source confirms to ET that the couple is joining the season 25 cast of Dancing With the Stars.
"The show isn't holding back this year, they really want this to be a big season and one of the ways they'll do this is with mini rivalries!" the source says. "There will be the twin rivalry with Drew [Scott] and Nikki Bella and now there are also two couples competing: Nick vs. Vanessa and Maks [Chmerkovskiy] vs. Peta [Murgatroyd]."
With two couples competing this season on DWTS, could Nick and Vanessa be paired up with newlyweds Maks and Peta?
ABC, when reached for comment, told ET, "We have no comment but appreciate you checking in."
The Lacheys have a history with DWTS. Nick's younger brother and fellow 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey won the mirror ball trophy in season two with partner Cheryl Burke and returned to compete in season 15.
Earlier this week, the pros competing this season were revealed, which included fan favorite Mark Ballas' return to the show. He will join Maks, Peta, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson and Alan Bersten, who was promoted from troupe member. A source told ET that Burke will also be returning as a pro. Though, when contacted about news of Burke re-joining DWTS, ABC had no comment.
ET also learned a few of the celebrities who will be competing in this season, which includes one Property Brother star Drew Scott. Find out who else will be putting on their dancing shoes in the video below.
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Reporting by Darla Murray.