Nick Cannon and His Twins, Emmy Rossum and More Stars Feed the Homeless for Thanksgiving: Pics!

Giving back! Celebrities leant a helping hand to those in need on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Many were spotted spending the day at homeless shelters and soup kitchens around the country.
The Los Angeles Mission hosted an outdoor Thanksgiving dinner with many star servers. Nick Cannon brought his and Mariah Carey’s twins, Roe and Rocco, for the charity day.
“There's still time to make your way and join us here @thelamission#SkidRow #thanksgiving,” Cannon wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic with his 6-year-old kiddos.
Other stars serving the homeless included Emmy Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, Melissa Rivers, Garcelle Beauvais, Heather Morris, Minnie Driver, and Sherri Shepherd.
Driver shared a photo with her 9-year-old son, Henry, at the event, writing, “#skidrowthanksgiving Today, @thelamission will serve 4,000 dinners!! #happythanksgiving #alllove There is no better organization to donate to today.”
In Chicago, Common and the cast of Showtime’s The Chi volunteered at the St. Stephen AME Church for Feeding America.
“We feed the people,” Common said in one clip on Instagram. “There’s people that we want them to have the best Thanksgiving and let them know that they’re loved. That’s what God do… We wanted to make sure we’re giving back to our communities that we’re representing on film and TV.”
