Nick Gordon Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Striking Girlfriend in the Face

Nick Gordon was arrested on Saturday in Seminole, Florida, on a charge of domestic violence, after his girlfriend, Laura Leal, alleges he struck her in the face while she was driving.

Gordon has been in the headlines since the death of his ex-girlfriend, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, in July 2015. In November 2016, he was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit of Brown.

According to the arresting officer on Saturday, Leal had a visible injury, including a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood. Leal stated that she picked up Gordon from a bar, and alleged that while she was driving, Gordon struck her in the right side of her cheek area several times. Leal also claimed that he pulled her hair, and said that he should make her wreck the vehicle.

Meanwhile, also according to the officer, Gordon denied hitting Leal and stated that he just wanted her to leave his residence after he alleges she ripped his shirt and threw a bottle at him. Gordon claimed Leal attacked him for no reason, and that she is “crazy,” though he did not want to pursue any charges against her. Gordon also stated that the two had been drinking alcohol.

"I didn't hit her. She attacked me and ripped my shirt," Gordon said in a statement, according to police. "She also threw a bottle at me. I just want her to leave my house."

Leal refused medical attention and also refused to press charges against Gordon, who she said she's been dating for the past six months. She also refused to complete any domestic violence paperwork.

Gordon was arrested for Battery Domestic Violence, and posted a $500 bond. He is due to appear in court on April 6.

Seminole County Sheriff`s Office

Last June, Gordon was arrested in Sanford, Florida, for domestic violence and kidnapping his girlfriend at the time. The charges were eventually dropped.

-- Reporting by Kelly Agnes

