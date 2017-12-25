Nick Jonas Hangs With His Niece, Miley Cyrus & Fam Rock Ugly Sweaters, Plus More Celeb Christmas Celebrations!

It's a very merry Christmas in Hollywood!

Celebs are enjoying some downtime this holiday season, spending time with loved ones and rocking festive outfits to bring tons of festive cheer.

Nick Jonas bonded with his 1-year-old niece, Valentina, sharing a black-and-white shot with his little buddy to Twitter on Christmas.

"My everything. ," he captioned the pic with his brother Kevin's youngest daughter (he's also dad to 3-year-old Alena). "I hope you’re all having an amazing Christmas."

My everything. ❤️ I hope you’re all having an amazing Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Auf6L0GLyV — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 25, 2017

Nick's ex, Miley Cyrus, spent Christmas Eve with her family. She and big sis Brandi Cyrus rocked matching ugly sweaters, and The Voice coach also snagged selfies with her brother, Trace, her grandmother and one of her many pups.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The entire Cyrus crew, including dad Billy Ray and mom Tish, also posed for a family pic.

Justin Timberlake rocked a pretty epic sweater on Christmas Eve as well:

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared holiday photos with both of his daughters -- 16-year-old Simone, whom he shares with his ex, Dany Garcia, and 2-year-old Jasmine, who's about to become a big sister, as the Jumanji star's girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is pregnant with their second child.

Plus, Cash Warren shared his and Jessica Alba's Christmas card, which marks their last one as a family of four.

"This years holiday card ... last one where I’ll be the only dude in the photo ... I’m having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!!" the third-time dad-to-be wrote on Instagram.

Check out even more celeb Christmas celebrations, including adorable morning traditions and this year's round of holiday cards:

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:30am PST

spreading lots of love today A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:40am PST

SANTA CAME A post shared by Jerry O'Connell (@mrjerryoc) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:46am PST

#youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Marry Christmas’s ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:41am PST

🎅🏼❄️❤️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:58am PST

