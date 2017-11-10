Nick Jonas & Shania Twain Release New Holiday Song 'Say All You Want For Christmas' -- Listen!
Nick Jonas and Shania Twain are here to get you in the holiday spirit.
The country singer revealed her country Christmas duet with Jonas, "Say All You Want For Christmas," on Friday, writing, "Super happy to share with you guys 'Say All You Want For Christmas', a duet with the wonderful @NickJonas!"
Check out a teaser of it below.
MORE: Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Is About Nick Jonas
Just in time for the holiday season!
The collaboration is a part of Island Records' This Is Christmas EP, featuring Elton John, Fall Out Boy, The Vamps, Loote and American Authors.
Jonas and Twain teaming up is something both artists have expressed interest in before!
In Dec. of last year, Twain told ET before she was honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard's Women in Music ceremony, "I'd love to [collaborate with him]," adding, "I'd love to do that. I think that'd be a really fun thing to do."
MORE: Shania Twain on Performing with Celine Dion and Mariah Carey For 'VH1 Divas' Nearly 20 Years Ago
And in September, Jonas told ET about wanting to work with Twain.
"Shania Twain said that she wanted to collaborate with me ... I sang with her at Stagecoach this year, it was the highlight of my lif," he gushed. "There's a song specifically that I have in mind."
Watch the video below for more.